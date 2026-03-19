Bad weather hinders search for missing tourist in Ribeiro Frio.

The PSP’s Mountain Search and Rescue Brigade has suspended rescue operations.

The search operations for the Croatian tourist, who disappeared in the Miradouro dos Balcões area, have been suspended since dawn.

“Searches were conducted throughout yesterday, extending into the night and early morning, without the individual being found. The searches will resume as soon as conditions permit,” confirmed the Public Security Police Commissioner, Tiago Miranda, the authority who mobilized his Mountain Search and Rescue Brigade to the location.

As reported by DIÁRIO late yesterday afternoon, the man, in his 70s, is believed to have gotten lost while participating in a group walk along the levada (irrigation channel) leading to the Balcões viewpoint.

Initially, only two officers from the Public Security Police (PSP), assigned to the Santana Police Station, were mobilized. However, given the lack of contact with the tourist, the Mountain Search and Rescue Brigade of this security force was subsequently activated, around 10 pm.

To date, the whereabouts of the foreign citizen remain unknown. Adverse weather conditions in the region have significantly hampered fieldwork, leading to the temporary suspension of operations, which are expected to resume as soon as weather conditions improve.

From Diário Notícias

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