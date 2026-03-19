Therese giving it all….

What a cold night, down to 8 degrees in Caniço de Baixo, now heavy downpours, and the weather will get worsectiwards weekend .

The THERESE depression looks spectacular on satellite image this morning, with cold air between the Azores and Madeira, where it has been snowing, windy, and unstable 🌀

It’s raining in many places, but thankfully nothing excessive.

There’s a worsening forecast for the afternoon/evening, both in Madeira and on the mainland, and we’ll talk about that later.

For now, tell me how’s the weather where you are?

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