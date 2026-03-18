Slippery surface causes accident in the Paul da Serra area.

Trips to the mountains to see the snow are starting to have negative impacts on road traffic. A driver lost control of his vehicle, ending up immobilized against the guardrail, with no injuries reported.

The accident occurred at the intersection of regional roads ER105 and ER211, the main access routes to the Paul da Serra area. Another incident was also recorded at a nearby intersection, also without injuries. In these cases, the authorities always appeal to the public to avoid unnecessary travel in order to prevent further risky situations and ensure road safety.

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