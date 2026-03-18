PSP conducts search for missing foreigner in Ribeiro Frio

The Public Security Police (PSP) is currently engaged in a search operation for a foreign citizen in the Ribeiro Frio area.

According to what DIÁRIO was able to ascertain, the tourist in question is of a certain age and disappeared on Wednesday afternoon while on a group walk along the levada (irrigation channel) that leads to the Miradouro dos Balcões viewpoint, in that location in the parish of São Roque do Faial.

The PR 11 – Vereda dos Balcões is one of the most popular trails for visitors to Madeira, and its route is included in the list of classified hiking trails, with a length of just over 1.5 kilometers.

The newspaper DIÁRIO understands that, at least for now, only PSP (Public Security Police) resources are involved, and no firefighters or Forestry Police personnel have been activated.

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