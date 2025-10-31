PSP and IMT inspected taxis and ride-hailing services in Santa Cruz.

The Public Security Police and the Institute for Mobility and Transport carried out a road traffic inspection operation yesterday, focusing on vehicles used for taxi services and the TVDE (Transport of Passengers in Light Vehicles) activity.

In this joint inspection, which was carried out by the departures area of ​​Madeira Airport and on the surrounding roads, approximately 220 vehicles were inspected and 16 infractions were recorded, the Public Security Police informed in a statement issued.

“During the operation, an awareness-raising component was also carried out with professionals in the sector, with a focus on taximeters,” he added.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...