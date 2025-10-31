Foreign man rescued at Ponta do Garajau

A 68-year-old man of German nationality was rescued this afternoon at Ponta do Garajau, in Caniço.

The alert was raised by the victim’s wife, who reported her husband missing while he was snorkeling, a leisure activity that involves swimming on the surface of the water using a mask and snorkel, allowing one to observe marine life.

Immediately, the crew of the Funchal Lifesaving Station and members of the Funchal Local Maritime Police Command were mobilized to begin the search.

The man was found in a cliff area, showing several abrasions and signs of hypothermia. He was rescued by the crew of the Lifeboat Station and transported to the port of Funchal, where a rescue team from the Portuguese Red Cross was waiting for him. Subsequently, the victim was taken to the emergency room of Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital.

The Funchal Local Maritime Police Command took charge of the incident.

