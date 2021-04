There are 15 new cases of Covid-19 to be reported this Wednesday in Madeira. It is a case imported from Russia and 14 cases of local transmission, most of which are already associated with positive case contacts.

With 24 more cases recovered to be reported, there are now 272 active cases, of which 22 are imported cases and 250 are locally transmitted.

Of the active cases, 10 are in hospital, none needing intensive care.