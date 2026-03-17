Used Car Market Booming in Madeira

Mainlanders buy cars in Madeira.

The used car market in the Autonomous Region of Madeira is attractive to mainland Portuguese consumers, revealed Duarte Reis, president of the Multibrand Automobile Dealers Board of ACIF, this Tuesday, March 17th.

During a press conference presenting the Used Car Market, which runs from this Wednesday until March 22nd at Madeira Tecnopolo, the official highlighted that some car dealerships have been selling vehicles outside the region not only because the regional market cannot absorb them, but also because the mainland Portuguese market is looking for more advantageous conditions, such as cars “with low mileage and at a more attractive price than what the mainland currently offers”.

“In the past, cars here in Madeira were more expensive. Now they are cheaper and more appealing to the mainland market. While a car there that is three years old has over 100,000 kilometers, here it has less than 100,000,” explained Duarte Reis.

On Friday, the Regional Secretary for Economy, José Manuel Rodrigues, revealed that the Ports of Caniçal and Porto Santo handled 14,600 vehicles in 2025, with 11,553 entering and 3,047 leaving the Region. The figures, the official stressed, show that 352 fewer vehicles entered and 683 more left compared to the same period in 2024.

From Diário Notícias

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