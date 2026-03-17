Bad weather forces cancellation of Wednesday’s ‘Lobo Marinho’ voyages.

Porto Santo Line informs, through a press release, that the ‘Lobo Marinho’ voyages this Wednesday, March 18th (Funchal-Porto Santo at 8 am and Porto Santo-Funchal at 6 pm) “will be cancelled due to the predicted bad weather conditions, following the ‘Therese’ depression affecting the RAM, and considering the various warnings from the authorities”. The statement adds that “the situation could jeopardize the safety of our passengers and the ship”.

To change these and/or other tickets to another date, you can contact 291 210 300, or send an email to infopsl@gruposousa.pt , from Monday to Sunday, from 9 am to 12:30 pm and from 2 pm to 7 pm. Or you can go to one of the counters: Avenida do Mar e das Comunidades Madeirenses, nº 20, Funchal: from Monday to Friday, from 8:30 am to 6 pm; Estrada Monumental, n.º 175 C, Funchal: from Monday to Sunday, from 9 am to 8 pm; Cais do Funchal, from Monday to Sunday, from 10 am to 1 pm and from 2 pm to 7 pm; and at Rua D. Estevão de Alencastre, Loja 6/7, Porto Santo: from Monday to Friday, from 10 am to 6 pm.

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