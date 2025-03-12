A hike with Campismo da Madeira

Thanks to Mari Lippig for this writevup and the photos.

Campismo da Madeira organize walks almost every month, and can be followed on their Facebook page.

https://www.facebook.com/share/1EcQRzxvPD/

Saturday, amidst the gentle drizzles and the tender promise of spring, we embarked on a memorable hike with Campismo da Madeira. This adventurous group, spirited and full of life, gathered to explore some of the most breathtaking paths nature has to offer. Despite the intermittent rain, the air was crisp and invigorating, hinting at the season’s change. Baby lambs and goats playfully pranced along the way, embodying the joy and renewal of spring. The group captured these magical moments, preserving the hike’s essence for all.

The hike followed a mesmerizing route: Camacha » Largo da Achada » Salgados » Levada dos Tornos – Troço final da Levada dos Tornos » Vereda do Arvoredo » Travessa do Poiso. Each segment of the path revealed unique landscapes and challenged our senses. The Levada dos Tornos, a striking levada system, offered sweeping views. The group, bonded by a shared love for nature and adventure, embodied both courage in places and camaraderie throughout!

These bimonthly walks become timeless tapestries woven from shared smiles, noticeable in the heartwarming photos, captured. Each snapshot narrates a tale of camaraderie, discovery, and deeper appreciation for the island’s natural splendor.

This journey isn’t just about traversing distance; it’s about building memories, nurturing friendships, and cultivating an appreciation for the world around us. The group’s radiant energy turns every path into a living corridor of joy, each step a testament to their shared passion for exploration. In this ever-evolving tapestry of landscapes, Campismo da Madeira has proven that nature is not only a backdrop but also a participant in the shared journey of life.

Like this: Like Loading...