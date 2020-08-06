Lobo Marinho arrived in Porto Santo this morning with 934 passengers, on the day that ‘citizen Marcelo’ is expected for a mini-vacation.

The trip, under the command of Paulo Batista, went smoothly.

In general, passengers respected the use of the mask, the most difficult being the fulfillment of social distance, when leaving the ship.

The sky on the ‘Golden Island’ is cloudy but the weather is warm and the sea is inviting for bathing.

The President in ‘tourist mode’ should arrive mid-afternoon on a TAP flight.

The island seems to be doing well with many Madeirans and Mainland Portuguese choosing the island as their holiday destination this year. Tomorrow the ferry will make two trips to the island.