‘Therese’ causes 41 incidents in the Madeira archipelago in 10 hours and leaves one person homeless.

The Regional Civil Protection Service, IP-RAM, recorded 41 incidents related to adverse weather conditions associated with Depression Therese in the Autonomous Region of Madeira this Sunday, March 22, out of a total of 157 cases since Thursday.

Among the situations reported in the latest update, issued at 6:30 PM, are 25 fallen trees and five downed power lines, 21 floods, 51 landslides, five collapses, 14 fallen building elements, and more than three dozen other incidents associated with the bad weather.

On the ground, 384 personnel were deployed, supported by 183 technical resources, and all incidents were resolved at the municipal level. The most significant situation involved a person displaced following a flood in Santa Cruz, where their home suffered damage. Support was provided by the Municipal Civil Protection Service, and rehousing was ensured by Social Security.

The municipalities most affected were Funchal with 34 cases, and Porto Santo with 33, followed by Santa Cruz (21), Machico (20) and Câmara de Lobos (17), with occurrences also recorded in other municipalities in the Region, although in smaller numbers.

The Regional Civil Protection Service warns of the continuation of unstable weather conditions until Tuesday morning, with periods of very cloudy skies, sometimes heavy showers, and the possibility of thunderstorms, not excluding the occurrence of locally intense phenomena. It is recommended to avoid high-altitude areas and adopt preventive measures in light of the worsening weather conditions.

From Diário Notícias

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