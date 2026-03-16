Tropical Storm Therese brings rain, wind, snow, and rough seas.

The weather in Madeira is expected to worsen from tomorrow afternoon, with forecasts of heavy rain, hail, and the possibility of thunderstorms. This information was provided by Ricardo Tavares, delegate of the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) in the region, in statements to JM/FM radio.

According to the official, the instability is expected to continue for several days. “The worsening will begin on Tuesday afternoon (tomorrow), with showers that may be heavy at times, with hail and accompanied by thunderstorms,” ​​he explained.

Ricardo Tavares further stated that this weather scenario is not expected to be temporary. “Over the next few days, we will maintain this situation. Therefore, it is a situation that will continue, at least according to the current forecast, until the end of this week and the beginning of next week,” he said.

In addition to the rain, snow is also forecast in the higher areas of the island. “It should be noted that snowfall, mainly on the 18th and 19th, is expected to be quite significant, albeit at high altitudes,” he indicated.

According to the IPMA delegate, snow is expected to fall above 1400 to 1500 meters of altitude. “It will accumulate in quite significant amounts above that level,” he added. Some models are forecasting snow at levels of 1000m , for sure the Peaks could see a good amount.

The wind mentioned below as a rule normally doesn’t affect the airport as bad as the cross winds do, but we could still see problems with the gusts.

According to Ricardo Tavares, starting Wednesday the wind should blow from the west/southwest, moderate to strong, with gusts up to 70 km/h, possibly reaching 90 km/h in the highlands. A temporary worsening is expected on Friday. “On that day the wind should increase, especially during the morning, blowing from the south/southwest with gusts up to 90 km/h, possibly reaching 130 km/h in the highlands,” he explained.

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