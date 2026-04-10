Diesel rises again.

Prices fall, but they increase Diesel, they must think we are stupid.

The Autonomous Region of Madeira will maintain the price differential of 10 cents per liter for unleaded 95-oil gasoline and 11 cents for road diesel compared to the average prices projected for the mainland next week, the Regional Secretariat for Economy revealed this Friday, April 10th.

The new price list comes into effect on Monday, with 95-octane gasoline dropping from €1.817 to €1.804 per liter, while road diesel rises slightly, from €1.953 to €1.980 per liter.

In practice, diesel will increase by 2.7 cents per liter and gasoline will decrease by 1.3 cents per liter.

According to figures released by the Directorate-General for Energy and Geology (DGEG), average prices on the mainland are expected to be around €1.913 for 95-octane gasoline and €2.090 for road diesel, reflecting a decrease in fuel prices across the mainland.

To ensure the maintenance of this differential, the Regional Government has amended the formula for calculating maximum retail prices through the second amendment to Decree No. 25/2022 of January 26, published this Friday, April 10. The revision eliminates the “adjustment factor” in the previously established price formation calculation, which represented a benefit granted to fuel distributors.

According to the decree, the decision stems from the need to guarantee price stability and mitigate the economic and social effects of the current international situation on Madeiran families and businesses, adjusting the maximum price regime for liquid fuels to the regional reality.

Like this: Like Loading...