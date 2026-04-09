Accident between motorcycle and bus leaves four injured in Santo António.

How fast was he going to cause that damage?….

A collision between a bus and a motorcycle on Caminho de Santo António this afternoon resulted in four injuries.

JM is aware that the Funchal Fire Brigade was present at the scene with two ambulances, along with the Madeira Volunteer Firefighters and the Portuguese Red Cross with two more. EMIR (Emergency Medical Intervention Team) was also present.

So far, it has only been possible to ascertain that one of the victims, transported to the hospital by the firefighters, is 48 years old and lost consciousness, although he was conscious during transport.

Like this: Like Loading...