Eight flights canceled and two diverted since midnight.

The adverse weather conditions affecting the Madeira archipelago led to the cancellation of several flights at Madeira International Airport on Thursday, disrupting air operations during the morning.

According to information provided by the ANA Aeroportos website, as of 1 PM today, TAP Air Portugal has cancelled three scheduled departures from Madeira. The affected flights include TP1702 to Porto, scheduled for 8:45 AM, TP1686 to Lisbon, scheduled to depart at 9:25 AM, and TP1688, also to Lisbon, scheduled for 12:40 PM.

There were also disruptions on arrivals, with the cancellation of three TAP flights to the region. The following flights were cancelled: TP1701 from Porto, scheduled to arrive at 07:55; TP1685 from Lisbon, scheduled for 08:20; and TP1687, also from the Portuguese capital, scheduled to land at 11:40.

In addition to these, Ryanair flight FR006 from Manchester, scheduled to arrive at 06:05, was also cancelled.

The cancellations are related to worsening weather conditions, marked by strong winds and atmospheric instability, factors that have hampered air operations, especially landing maneuvers.

A few other flights have also cancelled in the last hour.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...