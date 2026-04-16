Animad ‘backs down’ and participates in the Flower Parade, but continues to point to “artistic censorship”.

Animad confirmed, through social media, that it will participate in the Flower Parade, scheduled for May, although it continues to point to “artistic censorship” by the Regional Directorate of Tourism. At issue is the demand to remove a section of the song ‘Berghain’ by Rosalía, which will be used in the association’s choreography. Animad will comply with the decision and remove that excerpt from the song.

Orlando Vieira, who had stated that Animad’s participation would not happen, explained that the ‘reversal’ of the decision is related to the approximately 150 participants, “who, with dedication and commitment, have been working over the past few months.”

“However, I cannot fail to express, clearly and firmly, our deep displeasure with the way this entire process was conducted by them,” points out the head of the Animad project, also criticizing “the lack of a timely response from the competent authority, followed by a rigid and inflexible position” that “raises serious questions about transparency, accountability and institutional respect.”

“Even more serious, incorrect information was provided in formal communications, particularly regarding dates, which only reinforces the perception of disorganization and attempts to justify obvious failures that they insist on covering up,” he adds.

For Orlando Vieira, what is at stake goes beyond a simple artistic disagreement, “this is a clear case of artistic censorship, based on subjective criteria and personal opinions, which should in no way condition creative freedom.” “When a public institution, which should promote and protect culture, chooses to limit artistic expression, it is contributing to an environment of repression, silencing and self-censorship,”

The official indicates that the project was approved in 2025, “without any type of restriction or reservation.” “Furthermore, the fact that the publicly mentioned protocol has not yet been formalized highlights, once again, structural flaws in the management of the process,” he points out.

From Diário Notícias

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