Curral das Freiras brings together residents of Seara Velha to discuss the risk of landslides.

The Curral das Freiras Parish Council is holding a community meeting next Tuesday, April 7th, for residents of Sítio da Seara Velha, with the aim of providing information about the risk situation associated with the recent landslides in that area.

The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 PM at the Refúgio da Freira Association and will be attended by representatives from the Curral das Freiras Parish Council, the Municipal Civil Protection Service, and the Madeira Regional Civil Engineering Laboratory (LREC).

According to the local authority, the session will serve to provide an update on the incidents that have recently occurred, as well as to present and discuss security measures and actions to be implemented in the short term, with a view to protecting the local population.

“We urge the public to be particularly attentive to any signs of risk and to actively participate in this meeting, which is fundamental for our community,” he said.

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