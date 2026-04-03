PSP warns of rental fraud

As part of ‘Operation Safe Easter’, the Public Security Police (PSP) is warning about scams related to rentals.

Through a post on social media, the PSP (Portuguese Public Security Police) suggests that before renting a house for a ‘getaway’ this holiday season, you should follow some recommendations.

First, be wary of very cheap offers, especially considering the time of year or the location of the property. Therefore, we recommend using Google Lens to see if the house photos appear in listings from other countries. Also use Google Maps to verify if the address provided exists and matches the photos.

You should check if the accommodation has a valid National Local Accommodation Registry (RNAL) number. The PSP (Portuguese Public Security Police) recommends that you communicate and pay exclusively through official apps, such as Airbnb, Booking, etc.

If you are asked for a bank transfer or a direct MB Way payment to “guarantee discounts,” you should be suspicious.

The PSP (Portuguese Public Security Police) advises against clicking on links sent via SMS or email to “confirm card details,” reiterating that you should reject deals that demand urgent payment due to “many interested parties.”

It recommends trying to call the advertiser. “Scammers often avoid voice calls and prefer text messages only,” reads the social media post.

Finally, when in doubt, don’t take the risk.

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