Landslide near the Calheta wastewater treatment plant

A landslide occurred today on the riverbank, near the Calheta wastewater treatment plant. The incident was reported by the local council on social media, accompanied by photographs showing a brown stain in the sea.

According to the publication, the phenomenon caused soil and sediment to be washed away along the riverbed, which, upon reaching the sea, resulted in a localized change in the water’s color, visible in the coastal area.

The local authority, led by Doroteia Leça, says that this is “a natural and temporary situation, associated with soil movement,” which “does not represent a risk to the environment or to the quality of bathing waters.”

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