Levada do Rei reopens tomorrow.

The PR18 – Levada do Rei pedestrian route in São Jorge will reopen tomorrow, April 17, following the completion of restoration work carried out by the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation (IFCN), the entity announced this afternoon.

The trail had been closed since March 13th, following damage caused by bad weather, and underwent cleaning and railing installation work, which restored safe conditions for visitors.

The route begins near the Quebradas Water Treatment Plant and takes hikers through forested areas and agricultural landscapes of São Jorge and Santana.

In the statement issued, the IFCN (Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation) affirms that “the highlight of the walk is the arrival at Ribeiro Bonito, an isolated space of rare beauty, surrounded by the dense vegetation of the Laurissilva forest. At the end of the route, visitors can also visit the São Jorge Water Mill, the only one in operation in the region, powered by the waters of the Levada do Rei (King’s Irrigation Channel). With about three centuries of existence, this mill continues to operate, under the supervision of a local miller, grinding cereals grown in the traditional agricultural terraces.”

Finally, the IFCN urges compliance with safety regulations and environmental preservation during the use of pedestrian routes.

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