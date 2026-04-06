Lobo Marinho cancels trips on Wednesday and Thursday and trips tomorrow.

Porto Santo Line has announced the cancellation of the Lobo Marinho cruise ship’s voyages scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, April 8th and 9th. The reason given is the forecast of poor weather conditions, which “could jeopardize the safety of its passengers and the ship.”

In order to guarantee alternatives, the ship will make extra trips this Tuesday, April 7th. The boat leaves Funchal at 8:00 AM bound for Porto Santo. Departure from Porto Santo will be at 11:30 AM.

Changes to your tickets are free of charge and valid until the end of the current year.

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