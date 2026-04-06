Video of cyclists on the expressway generates criticism on social media

A group of four individuals was filmed on the stretch between the Quinta Grande junction and Câmara de Lobos.

Cameras the whole length or the Via Rápida, so where were the police?

A video showing a group of four cyclists riding on the Via Rápida (VR1) is being widely shared on social media and generating criticism from users and drivers.

According to what we were able to ascertain, the situation occurred yesterday, around 2 pm, on the stretch between the Quinta Grande junction and the Câmara de Lobos junction, in the Ribeira Brava–Machico direction.

The cyclists, allegedly tourists, are seen riding on a road where this type of vehicle is prohibited.

The images quickly began circulating online, with numerous comments warning of the danger of the situation, both for the cyclists themselves and for the motorists traveling on that stretch of road.

To date, there is no indication of intervention by the authorities nor any record of incidents related to the case.

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