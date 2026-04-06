North coast and Porto Santo under orange warning with waves up to 12 meters.

The depression that will influence the weather in mainland Portugal starting this Monday is also expected to impact the Madeira archipelago, where changes in weather conditions are anticipated throughout the week.

According to the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere, this low-pressure system will position itself between the mainland and Madeira, influencing the weather patterns in both areas and introducing some uncertainty into the forecasts.

This morning, IPMA (Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere) placed the Madeira archipelago under yellow and orange warnings due to the forecast of worsening sea conditions and wind between Tuesday and Thursday.

On the north coast of Madeira, a yellow warning for rough seas will be in effect between 9:00 AM on Tuesday and 3:00 PM on Wednesday, during which northwest waves of four to five meters are expected. From then on, the warning will change to orange until 6:00 AM on Thursday, with waves of five to seven meters in significant height, potentially reaching a maximum height of 12 meters.

Strong winds are also expected along the north coast, with a yellow warning in effect between 6:00 PM on Wednesday and 6:00 AM on Thursday, indicating gusts of up to 80 kilometers per hour.

In the mountainous regions of Madeira Island, IPMA (Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere) also issued a yellow warning for wind during the same period, with gusts that could reach 100 kilometers per hour.

On the south coast, a yellow warning for strong winds is also in effect between late Wednesday and early Thursday morning, with gusts up to 80 kilometers per hour.

In Porto Santo, the institute forecasts conditions identical to those on the north coast of Madeira, with a yellow warning for rough seas between Tuesday morning and Wednesday afternoon, worsening to orange by the early hours of Thursday. Waves could reach five to seven meters in significant height, with maximums of 12 meters. Strong winds are also expected, with a yellow warning and gusts up to 80 kilometers per hour.

IPMA also forecasts increased cloud cover, the possibility of showers, and the presence of suspended dust in the atmosphere at the beginning of the week.

Like this: Like Loading...