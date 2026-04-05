Unsettled week again

Having problems loading photos which I will try to sort out next week.

Tomorrow, Monday, at the end of the day enters a cold front with periods of localised rain across the north coast and mountainous areas, the polar cold air mass will move forward later where we will have a sharp drop in temperatures mainly mountainous areas, possibility of snowfall on the highest peaks heights of the island.

An isolated depression at altitude will approach Madeira on Wednesday and Thursday where we will have a severe weather condition (strong downpours, quite strong winds, Maritime Turbulence), which will be followed in the forthcoming updates.

There is already a yellow warning for strong seas on the North Coast and Porto Santo starting Tuesday.

Wind could well be a big issue for Wednesday and Thursday, with again possible problems for the Airport.

Most of the rain and strong seas with be on the North of the island and mountainous areas for rain and wind, with the possibility of Snow on the peaks Tuesday/Wednesday.

It will feel cooler everywhere.

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