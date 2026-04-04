Man who crashed motorcycle in Santana has died.

A man has died after a motorcycle accident this afternoon in the Cortado Tunnel in Santana. According to reports, the motorcycle crashed into a tunnel wall, throwing the victim approximately 20 meters and causing cardiorespiratory arrest.

Seriously injured following motorcycle accident in Santana. Access to the Cortado Tunnel is temporarily restricted to allow emergency teams to work.

Emergency services for the 50-year-old man began immediately, with the intervention of a member of the Santa Cruz Fire Brigade who was on site. Subsequently, the Santana Volunteer Firefighters continued resuscitation efforts, but without success, and death was declared at the scene.

The alert was registered at 5:39 PM and the accident occurred on the Santana-Faial direction. Access to the tunnel is currently temporarily restricted.

The PSP (Public Security Police) and EMIR (Emergency Medical Intervention Team) were also present at the scene.

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