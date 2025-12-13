More than 270 incidents caused by bad weather in Madeira.

The Regional Civil Protection Service of Madeira has updated the tally of incidents resulting from Storm Emilia’s passage through Madeira, reporting that 273 incidents have been recorded as of 4:00 PM.

The incidents took place in the following municipalities: Funchal (99); Santa Cruz (52); Machico (39); Calheta (29); Ribeira Brava (19); Câmara de Lobos (13); Santana (5); Ponta do Sol (5); Porto Santo (4); Porto Moniz (4); São Vicente (4).

Once the data was analyzed, there were 164 fallen trees, seven mass movements, 15 preventive risk reduction actions, 16 hazard signage/identification actions, 24 fallen building elements, 34 fallen power lines, three fallen temporary structures, and 10 removals of elements at risk of falling.

The most significant incident to date concerns the collapse of a roof on a house in Santa Cruz, which required the Santa Cruz Municipal Service to relocate one person.

It should be noted that 599 personnel and 284 technical resources were involved in these operations.

