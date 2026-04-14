Madeira in Style: The Island Dress Edit

A new, curated dress edit has landed on the island , cottons, linens, and silhouettes that just work.

Sourced from Portuguese and Spanish designers, and inspired by Madeira and island living, perfect for slow mornings, long lunches, and everything in between.

Available with delivery across the island, including hotels, or privately tried on at home.

A quiet launch, but worth knowing about.

www.madeirainstyle.com/dresses

Readers of my blog can save 10%, just usecthe code STYLE10. Anyone purchasing can enter it at checkout and the 10% will be automatically deducted.

All of your support is appreciated.

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