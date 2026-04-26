Marítimo secures return to the Primeira Liga three years later.

Marítimo secured their return to the ‘elite’ of Portuguese football this afternoon, after leaving Seixal with a 2-1 victory over Benfica B, in a match counting towards the 31st round of the II Liga.

After a first half that went well for the green-and-red team, the side led by Miguel Moita opened the scoring in the 16th minute through Butzke.

Even before halftime, Marítimo increased their lead after Simo converted a penalty in the 45+2 minute.

In the second half, at the 48th minute, Benfica managed to reduce the deficit from a set piece, with Marítimo’s centre-back, Paulo Henrique, scoring an own goal.

Until the end, Marítimo managed to hold onto the result, although they played a large part of the second half with ten men, following the expulsions of Marín Tejón in the 55th minute and Igor Julião in the 73rd minute.

With the victory, Marítimo secures promotion to the First Division, three years after relegation, remaining in the lead of the competition with 63 points.

From Jornal Madeira

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