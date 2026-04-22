Regional Government cleans sailboats (Velella Velella) on Porto Santo beach

After many complaints from the nauseating smell the beach is finally being cleaned.

Regional Government, through the staff assigned to the Regional Public Administration Office in Porto Santo, has been cleaning up the sailfish jellyfish (‘Velella velella’) that washed ashore last weekend on the beach of the ‘golden island’.

According to a statement published on social media by that public body, the cleanup work began yesterday and is expected to continue in the coming days, given not only the size of the beach but also the quantity of these gelatinous organisms that washed ashore, apparently pushed by surface currents and wind.

The objective of these cleaning actions, according to the Regional Public Administration Office in Porto Santo, is “to guarantee the best conditions for all users”.

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