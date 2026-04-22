Child in critical condition after falling from cruise ship.

A two-year-old foreign child is in critical condition after falling approximately three to four meters on Wednesday morning aboard the cruise ship Mein Schiff 7, docked in the port of Funchal.

The victim was initially assisted by the ship’s own emergency team, and subsequently received care from the Portuguese Red Cross rescue teams and the Rapid Intervention Medical Team (EMIR). After being stabilized on site, the child was urgently transported to Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital, where she was admitted to the pediatric emergency department.

According to a hospital source, the injuries are considered very serious, leaving the child in critical condition. The circumstances surrounding the accident remain unclear.

From what we have been able to ascertain, an internal investigation is already underway by the crew of the TUI Cruises ship in order to determine the causes of the fall.

From Jornal Madeira

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