Video shows tourist walking along a closed levada in Madeira.

A video circulating on the social media platform TikTok is generating controversy by showing a tourist walking along the PR9 – Levada do Caldeirão Verde, a trail that is currently closed to the public.

In the images, it is possible to see the young woman crossing the ropes that block access to the levada (irrigation channel), then following the trail while filming the surrounding landscape. Throughout the video, the author records several moments of the journey, despite the restrictions in place. In the comments section, she mentions that she obtained permission on site to undertake the hike.

However, in response to DIÁRIO, the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation (IFCN) denies this possibility, clarifying that no permits are granted on the ground to access pedestrian routes that are closed. The entity also reinforces that information about the state of the trails is available on the official website, and compliance is essential for safety reasons.

The PR9 – Levada do Caldeirão Verde trail remains closed, precisely due to risks associated with its use, and authorities are urged to respect the current restrictions.

Photo IFCN

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