Man’s body found floating off the coast of Câmara de Lobos.

The body of a man was found floating off the coast of Câmara de Lobos, Madeira, this morning; the cause of death is currently unknown.

The alert was raised at 10:55 am by a tourist vessel that was sailing nearby.

The National Maritime Authority reports that the crew of the Funchal Lifesaving Station, members of the Funchal Local Maritime Police Command, and the Judicial Police were immediately activated.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the lifeguards removed the victim from the water and took her to the Funchal port dock, where the death was officially recorded by the Health Delegate.”

Following investigations by the Judicial Police, in contact with the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the body was sent to the Medical-Legal and Forensic Office of Madeira.

The Funchal Local Maritime Police Command took charge of the incident.

From Diário Notícias

