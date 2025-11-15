Bad weather diverted five cruise ships this week

The adverse weather conditions affecting the region and the North Atlantic have already led to the cancellation of five cruise ship calls, three of which were scheduled for this Saturday: Oceania, Iona and Wind Star, according to the Port Authority of the Autonomous Region of Madeira.

According to APRAM, the ships Oceania Marina, with 1,185 passengers on board, Iona (5,344 passengers) and the sailboat Wind Star (120 passengers) diverted their route to avoid bad weather in Madeira.

The Marina, which is on a 56-day cruise starting in Rome and ending in Miami, has diverted to Arrecife (Canary Islands), while the Iona has headed for Cádiz. The Wind Star, meanwhile, has revised its itinerary and is now sailing towards Gibraltar.

Midweek, bad weather in the Atlantic prompted two more cancellations: the Marella Explorer 2 on Wednesday and the Seven Seas Grandeur on Thursday. The first carries 1,800 passengers, and the second carries 700.

From Jornal Madeira

