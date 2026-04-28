Reservations for the full Areeiro to Pico Ruivo trail open tomorrow

The route, which has been closed for a year and a half, will reopen on May 1st, in one direction only, and only 3 days a week.

Reservations for the complete trail linking Pico do Areeiro to Pico Ruivo can be made starting tomorrow on the Simplifica portal.

The information was released this afternoon by Eduardo Jesus during a visit to Areeiro to mark the reopening of this classified pedestrian route (PR1 – Vereda do Areeiro), following the fires of August 2024.

This route, one of the most popular tourist destinations in Madeira, can now only be done in one direction (Areeiro – Ruivo), at a cost of 10.5 euros.

The regional secretary for Tourism, Environment and Culture assured that controls will be carried out in the Pedra Rija area, the point where the route remains open in both directions.

The trail improvement works, budgeted at 602 thousand euros, will continue throughout the month of May, which is why the entire route will only be open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Faced with the difficulty of establishing a road connection between Pico Ruivo and Pico do Areeiro, which would guarantee the return of independent tourists to their starting point, the government official, who accompanied Miguel Albuquerque on this trip, said that contacts had already been made with economic operators, raising awareness of this business opportunity, and hoping that the market would reorganize itself.

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