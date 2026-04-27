Santa Cruz in Bloom 2026 kicks off Thursday.

Santa Cruz is preparing to offer Madeirans and tourists color, beauty and dynamism, through flower-themed settings, complemented by a multidisciplinary artistic program and street entertainment.

The start of Santa Cruz in Bloom 2026 is scheduled for the 30th, with the city welcoming children from the municipality’s schools to the peace wall. On this day, the painting exhibition by Adonis Galvão will be inaugurated at the Santa Cruz Cultural Center, and will be open to visitors until June 13th.

Also on the opening day of the event, there will be a concert by Tuna Amadis, from Casa do Povo de Gaula, at 8:00 pm, and a concert by Juliana Anjo and Tiago Sena Silva at 9:00 pm, in Praça Padre Patrocínio Alves.

Highlights include the Tuna D’Elas and guests’ Meeting on May 8th at 8:30 pm, and another event on May 30th, which includes dance, street entertainment, a concert by António Duailibi, and another concert by the Santa Cruz Municipal Band, featuring Petra Gomes.

The event will conclude on May 31st with the Classics in Bloom allegorical parade by the Madeira Classic Car Club and Fitness Team at 5:00 pm, followed by a concert by Tomás Noronha at 7:30 pm.

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