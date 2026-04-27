Madeira makes its biggest investment ever in the Flower Festival.

Surely with two parades they will be taking double the money for seats. 🤔🤔

In the garden of the Quinta das Cruzes Museum, Eduardo Jesus, Regional Secretary for Tourism, Environment and Culture, announced today that the 2026 edition of the Flower Festival will have a record investment.

In presenting the event poster, which will take place between Thursday and May 31st, the official pointed out that the Regional Government will invest a total of 1 million and 74 thousand euros, the highest amount ever.

According to Eduardo Jesus, the increased investment is a natural consequence of the strategy implemented. “From the moment we grow the event, it’s natural that a more comprehensive program will be necessary, requiring a little more investment.”

Among the biggest costs, the governor points out that, for example, “having two processions implies more investment,” particularly in aspects such as flower maintenance. With more days, “it will be necessary to renew them,” he argues.

At a festival that usually brings many tourists to the region, Eduardo Jesus indicates that, after a preliminary survey, he believes hotel occupancy will be around 95%, matching the figure of the last edition.

Regarding the origin of visitors, the focus is on the usual source markets, such as “English, German, Portuguese and French”.

From Jornal Madeira

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