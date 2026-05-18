Handy Man Madeira.

Luis Pereira is an architect and skilled tradesman who leads a team capable of executing a comprehensive range of projects.

If you are looking for a renovation of a specific part of your house, a partial renovation, something personalized, even sculptures to complement a specific space, we can do it.

Also, furniture re-cover and bathroom renovation, like removing your old bathtub for an walk in shower.

Despite working mostly alone, being the handyman myself, In some cases I can gather a team for bigger projects like a full renovation/rehabilitation, mostly because of the timing frame and not for the lack of knowledge.

Chidrens play area.

Resuming: Specific division decoration/ renovation; Bathroom renovation; Assembling stuff you buy but don’t know how too Assemble. Bathroom renovation; and sculpture/art for a desired room. Everything can be personalized and hand made if desired.

You don’t want to do all at once, always had the desire to change that specific wall/room, I am here to help.

I am an architect, so I can draw something or do a 3D to help you make the best option. My love for the creation and renovation makes me put my hands on it.

Sculpture, bespoke ceiling light, hallway entrance

Contact details.

MRHandyMan

Email : support.mrhandyman@gmail.com

Telephone : +351 963884538

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