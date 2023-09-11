BIG BROTHER ONCE AGAIN HAS A COMPETITOR FROM MADEIRA

Rodrigo Escórcio, 22 years old, is the only Madeiran who, yesterday, entered the Big Brother program, on TVI.

As revealed on the social networks of this reality show, the young man from Caniço “works in customer service, but is tired of the routine”.

“The objective is to obtain a higher education degree to be able to join the Judiciary Police. Very attached to sport and loves underwater fishing with his father. He is assumed to be a frontal, competitive person and in Big Brother he will not allow himself to be led by incompetents”, adds the published description.

From Jornal Madeira

