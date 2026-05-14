Chão da Lagoa brought forward without clear explanation from Albuquerque

The annual PSD Madeira party in Chão da Lagoa will take place on July 12, 2026, in what will be the earliest edition ever. The date had initially been set for July 19 — it was even announced by the party in February — but has since been brought forward by a week.

When questioned about the change, the president of the PSD Madeira and of the Regional Government, Miguel Albuquerque, attributed the decision to organizational matters. “I don’t remember exactly. It must have to do with the festival schedules, I can’t say. That was decided at the time,” he stated.

Asked if the change had been made more recently, he confirmed the alteration, without offering further explanation. “It was, but today I don’t know why,” he replied.

With the new date, the festival moves to the second Sunday of July, breaking the usual pattern of holding it over the last few decades.

Held since 1975, the Festa do Chão da Lagoa is one of the main political and popular events of the Madeiran summer, having only been interrupted in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

From Diário Notícias

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