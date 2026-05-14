JPP indicates that Santa Cruz will proceed with the removal of speed bumps in Caniço de Baixo.

The JPP (People’s Party of Madeira) states that the Estrada das Eiras, in Caniço, is “better and safer,” thanks to an investment of 1.3 million euros by the Santa Cruz Municipal Council. Furthermore, the municipality is promoting more actions in the field of mobility and, soon, some of the speed bumps on the Estrada da Ponta da Oliveira and the Estrada Avelino Pinto, in Caniço de Baixo, will be removed.

Élia Ascensão, during a visit to Estrada das Eiras today, announced that, following a technical evaluation and a favorable opinion from the PSP (Public Security Police), “three of the seven existing speed bumps will be removed,” while four will remain, spaced further apart and constructed with more suitable materials, reducing the impact on vehicles without compromising road safety. “This intervention will cover a stretch of approximately 1 km, and the remaining speed bumps will be spaced 250 meters apart,” she stated.

Regarding the work on Estrada das Eiras, the mayor states that, “more than just repaving, this was a profound and structural project.” “In addition to the walls, sidewalks, and new pavement, essential infrastructure was renovated, such as the rainwater drainage, wastewater, water supply, electricity, and communications networks,” she points out.

The mayor highlighted the importance of accessibility for those who live and work in that area, but also for everyone who uses this road daily, benefiting from an intervention that improves safety, mobility and the quality of life for the population of Caniço.

Élia Ascensão explained that the remaining work under the responsibility of EEM should be completed in approximately one month. This phase includes converting the overhead power lines underground and installing new LED street lighting, “more modern, more efficient and safer”.

The repaving project on Rua da Abegoaria is also practically complete, an investment of around 130,000 euros, with only minor adjustments remaining related to a partial change in the direction of traffic, which will now be uphill only.

Concluding this visit, he guaranteed the commitment of the municipal executive to continue working daily and solving concrete problems for the people, investing in improving accessibility and ensuring a better quality of life for our citizens. “This is another commitment fulfilled to the population. This is how we want to continue governing Santa Cruz: with completed projects, close relationships, results, and minimal noise,” he emphasized.

From Diário Notícias

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