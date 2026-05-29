Funchal amongst top 5 destinations to experience the summer solstice in 2026

The summer solstice arrives on the 21st of June, an astronomical event marking the longest day and shortest night of the year, and new research from the experts at Inghams Walking has revealed the best locations to experience the solstice in 2026.

With many travelling far and wide for this event, the walking holiday specialists analysed historical meteorological data for destinations across the Northern Hemisphere, comparing factors such as cloud cover, rainfall, daylight hours, temperature, humidity, and visibility to identify the top destinations to experience it.

The findings revealed that Funchal in Portugal ranks in fourth place for the best overall conditions to celebrate the summer solstice, with a total score of 57.8/100.

Other key findings include:

Bergen in Norway ranks in first place, with a total score of 64.2/100, achieving one of the highest visibility scores in the index

Yosemite in the U.S. placed second, with an overall summer solstice score of 62.8/100

Amesbury, the home of Stonehenge in the UK took third place (58.7) – a popular location where thousands gather to celebrate the beginning of summer

Completing the top five are Funchal in Portugal (57.8), and Ortisei in Italy (56.2)

Tromsø in Norway ranks 14th, a location that experiences 24-hour daylight – making it an excellent choice for energetic travellers

You can find the full story, including the full ranking table and commentary from Inghams Walking, below.

Article from Inghams UK

Revealed: The Northern Hemisphere destinations with the best summer solstice conditions

While the summer solstice is often associated with druids, hippies, and sun salutations, new research from Inghams Walking reveals it’s also one of the most rewarding times of year to travel in the Northern Hemisphere, thanks to its long daylight hours, high visibility, and stable temperatures.

Also known as ‘midsummer’ in some countries, the solstice is an astronomical event marking the longest day and shortest night of the year, occurring when one of the Earth’s poles has its maximum tilt towards the sun.

For those looking to take advantage of these conditions during the 2026 solstice (which falls on Sunday, 21st June), the walking holiday specialists analysed historical meteorological data for destinations across the Northern Hemisphere, comparing factors such as cloud cover, rainfall, daylight hours, temperature, humidity, and visibility to identify the top destinations to experience it.

The researchers then created an average score out of 100 to determine an overall “Summer Solstice Score” for each destination, with Bergen, Norway, ranking highest, making it the Northern Hemisphere’s standout destination for experiencing the solstice at its best.

From hidden gems in Italy’s Dolomites and remote Portuguese islands, to northern cities with midnight sun, the study highlights a diverse mix of solstice destinations for every type of traveller.

The Northern Hemisphere’s top 20 destinations with the best ‘summer solstice’ conditions

Rank Destination Country Summer Solstice Score (/100) 1 Bergen Norway 64.2 2 Yosemite United States 62.8 3 Amesbury United Kingdom 58.7 4 Funchal Portugal 57.8 5 Ortisei Italy 56.2 6 Cappadocia Turkey 55.8 7 Dubrovnik Croatia 55.3 8 Arinsal Andorra 55.3 9 Portree United Kingdom 55.0 10 Betws-y-Coed United Kingdom 54.7 11 Big Sur United States 54.6 12 Fort William United Kingdom 54.6 13 Glastonbury United Kingdom 54.3 14 Tromsø Norway 54.2 15 Interlaken Switzerland 53.4 16 Reykjavik Iceland 52.8 17 Seefeld Austria 52.6 18 St Moritz Switzerland 52.5 19 Kirkwall United Kingdom 52.4 20 Corvara Italy 52.0

According to the research, Bergen in Norway has the best overall conditions for celebrating the summer solstice. With one of the best visibility levels of any destination in the study, alongside an average of approximately 19 hours of daylight, travellers are almost guaranteed dramatic, extended golden hour views while exploring this city.

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