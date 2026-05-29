Exhibition on endangered endemic species at Casa da Luz until June 19th.

An exhibition of graphic works developed by students from the Francisco Franco Secondary School, dedicated to endemic species of the Desertas and Selvagens Islands that are threatened, is open to the public in the Central Hall of the Electricity Museum – Casa da Luz.

In a press release, the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation (IFCN), in partnership with the Francisco Franco Secondary School, announced this afternoon that the exhibition aims to raise students’ awareness of regional biodiversity conservation through the creation of logos.

The projects were developed by students of the Professional Multimedia Technician Course and focused on four endemic species of the Region: the plants Musschia isambertoi, Argyranthemum thalassophilum and Euphorbia anachoreta, as well as the beetle Deucalion oceanicum.

According to the same source, the Electricity Museum – Casa da Luz joined the project by holding the opening ceremony, providing the exhibition space, and promoting the initiative.

The exhibition can be visited until June 19th, during the museum’s normal opening hours.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading…