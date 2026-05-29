The Atlantic Festival brings life to Madeira between June 5th and 28th.

The Atlantic Festival returns between June 5th and 28th. The official presentation of the event took place this Friday in the gardens of the Quinta das Cruzes Museum, at a press conference led by the Regional Secretary for Economy, Tourism and Culture, Eduardo Jesus, who highlighted the cultural and decentralizing dimension of this year’s edition.

“There is an effort here to decentralize the celebration of this month, which we want to increasingly establish as the month of culture,” the official stressed.

One of the highlights of the program is the return of the Summer Sunset Market, in Praça do Povo, which starts on June 5th and will feature 13 stalls selling goods and entertainment. Eduardo Jesus also revealed that the event will be subject to an audit by SGS, as part of the Region’s sustainability strategy.

“We wanted to bring good practices to this market, and the Atlantic Festival will now also integrate this logic of international recognition for good practices,” he stated.

The Madeira International Fireworks Competition returns as the main attraction of the festival, with shows scheduled for June 6th, 13th and 20th, at 10:30 pm, at Cais do Funchal. This year, Canada, China and Ukraine will participate, respectively.

Two trophies will be awarded: the Atlantic Trophy and the Madeira Tão Trophy, the latter chosen by the public through voting.

In addition to the international competition, the festival includes other pyromusical events, namely in Machico Bay on June 5th, during the 16th-century Market, on St. John’s Eve in Porto Santo between June 23rd and 24th, and the closing show on June 27th at the Funchal Quay from Portugal.

The 2026 edition also brings new features, including a documentary film series dedicated to the natural, scientific and landscape heritage of Madeira, promoted by the Retoiça association. The screenings take place in various locations in the Region, such as Ponta do Sol, Porto Moniz, Santa Cruz and Cais do Carvão.

Another highlight will be the circus arts show ‘Mare – Where Life Moves Like Water’, on June 26, 27 and 28, at 9:30 pm, a sensory experience inspired by the relationship between the Atlantic Ocean and the nature of Madeira.

“It’s a show that builds an immersive narrative through movement, light, sound, and organic elements,” explained Eduardo Jesus.

The program also includes the 15th edition of the Regional Arts Week, organized by the Regional Directorate of Education, which will take place in the Central Square of Avenida Arriaga and in the Municipal Garden.

According to Eduardo Jesus, this is an initiative dedicated “to creativity and artistic education,” transforming downtown Funchal “into a space for cultural expression, music, dance, singing, movement, theater, cinema, and visual arts.”

Also noteworthy is the third edition of Opera in Pico, promoted by the Regional Directorate of Culture and the Imperatriz Sissi Cultural and Artistic Association. The performances take place on June 6, 13, 20 and 27, at the Pico Fortress, with a privileged view over the bay of Funchal and fireworks displays.

The secretary also highlighted the return of the Atlantic Roots Festival, between June 11 and 13, at Santa Catarina Park, dedicated to Atlantic sounds and multicultural encounters.

In total, the Atlantic Festival will feature 58 concerts, shows and DJ performances, involving around 260 people.

The budget for this edition is around 509 thousand euros, representing an increase of more than 10% compared to the previous year, mainly due to the updating of international costs related to the fireworks competition.

The Region estimates a tourist occupancy rate of 92% during the event, a figure similar to that recorded in 2025.

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