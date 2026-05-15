Large rock falls on road

Large rock falls on roadTobi Hughes·15th May 2026Madeira News A large rock fell on the regional road 103 above Terra da Luta. Thankfully no damage to cars or passers by, and it should be removed pretty quickly to allow the normal flow of traffic. Help & Share Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Share on X (Opens in new window) X Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Pinterest Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) WhatsApp Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Email Share on Telegram (Opens in new window) Telegram Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Tumblr Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) LinkedIn Print (Opens in new window) Print Like this:Like Loading… Related