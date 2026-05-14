Fire destroys vehicle near Cancela, causing no injuries

Seems to be a lot of car fire this week.

A team from the Madeira Volunteer Firefighters’ picket fought a fire this afternoon that consumed almost an entire light vehicle on Rua Conde Carvalhal, in Funchal, very close to the Cancela area. According to JM, the driver realized something was wrong with the car when he was already off the expressway, after traveling from Funchal. Faced with the situation, he made a small detour and exited onto Rua Conde Carvalhal, in the Cancela area, where he stopped the vehicle.

Shortly after, flames broke out, destroying a large part of the car’s chassis. A heavy fire engine and an ambulance were mobilized to the scene, their presence being mandatory in these incidents, even if only as a preventative measure. There are no reports of injuries.

From Jornal Madeira

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