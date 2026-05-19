New 4-star hotel is about to open in Funchal

MS Hotels is preparing to open the doors of Moon & Sun Funchal, the newest 4-star unit of the Moon & Sun brand, arriving on the island of Madeira to reinforce the concept of charming hotels that distinguishes the group.

“With an approach focused on authenticity, comfort and connection to the destination, the new hotel promises to bring a new energy to the city of Funchal, combining design, lifestyle and an experience intimately linked to the spirit of the island,” the company said in a statement.

Browse the photo gallery above to learn more about the new hotel.

From Jornal Madeira

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