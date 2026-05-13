PJ (Judicial Police) arrests man in Santa Cruz wanted by Interpol.

A 36-year-old suspect is identified by Argentinian authorities as a member of a criminal network linked to computer fraud and extortion.

The Judicial Police, through the Criminal Investigation Department of Madeira, located and arrested yesterday morning a 36-year-old foreign citizen against whom there was an international arrest warrant issued by the authorities of Argentina, supported by an Interpol Red Notice.

The arrest took place in the municipality of Santa Cruz and resulted from an operation carried out within the framework of international police cooperation, involving the Criminal Information Unit of the Judicial Police and several Interpol structures.

According to Argentinian authorities, the suspect allegedly belonged to an international criminal organization dedicated to committing property crimes, namely fraud and extortion, primarily through computer means. This action disrupted the man’s activities; he is considered a fugitive by international authorities and is wanted for criminal proceedings in that South American country.

The detainee will now be brought before the Lisbon Court of Appeal for validation of the detention and commencement of the respective extradition process.

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