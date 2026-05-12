Night shooting exercises in the Madeira Military Zone on May 13th and 14th.

The Portuguese Army informs that several night shooting sessions will take place on May 13th and 14th (Wednesday and Thursday) at the Madeira Military Zone Shooting Range, located in São Martinho.

This initiative falls within the scope of the Operational Training activity of the Operational Units of the Madeira Military Zone and includes exercises with light weapons.

According to the information released, the sessions are scheduled to take place between 9:00 PM and 10:59 PM on the two indicated days.

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