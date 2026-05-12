Rescue: Tourist fell in a difficult-to-access location, and the fire brigade team was reinforced.

The Santana Fire Department team, which is rescuing a tourist in the Ribeiro Frio area, has been reinforced with two more firefighters.

Firefighters and forest police, totaling 14 personnel, are already near the victim and preparing the operation to remove the man from a location considered difficult to access.

According to the fire department commander, Paulo Leme, the 33-year-old British tourist is conscious and oriented, but complaining of back and lower back pain.

The victim was hiking with a group when he fell from a height of approximately 15 meters.

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